  1. Iran
Apr 7, 2022, 9:15 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 7

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 7

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, April 7.

Asia

Negotiations ‘best solution for ending all wars in world’: Ukrainian envoy

Iran

Iran’s trade value can reach $101 billion without FATF

Javan

Iran to unveil nine new nuclear achievements next week: Eslami

Jomhouri Eslami

Pres. Raeisi orders Ministry of Intelligence to pursue Mashhad incident

New political crisis in Zionist regime’s Cabinet

Terrible explosion hits Kabul’s Pul-e-Khishti Mosque

Kayhan

Nine new nuclear technologies to be unveiled on National Day of Nuclear Technology: Eslami

Shia, Sunni communities in Iran, Afghanistan condemn heinous crimes committed by Takfiri in Mashhad

Iran, three other countries pose serious threat for US: American Army General

MA

News Code 185431
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185431/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News