Israel committing barbaric crimes against Gaza

Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, delivered a speech on Friday.

Israeli regime is committing barbaric crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, Al-Houthi said, adding that, Israeli regime targets hospitals, medical centers, and paramedics in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli regime prevents food, medical supplies from entering the besieged Gaza Strip, he added.

Israeli regime impedes relief efforts in Gaza Strip, he said, adding that the Israeli occupation forces fear, and avoid confrontations with resistance fighters in Gaza.

Israeli occupation forces target defenseless civilians in besieged Gaza Strip, he said, adding that Israeli occupation forces incapable of achieving objectives of Gaza onslaught.

Killing innocent civilians, displaced Palestinians and destroying medical facilities are not achievements, he stressed.

Houthi added, "Displacing Palestinians from Gaza Strip is the main objective of Israeli regime."

According to him, Israel is seeking to confiscate Palestinians' homes, buildings, expand settlements in West Bank.

Israeli crimes in West Bank, Al-Quds, against Al-Aqsa Mosque should not be tolerated, Houthi said.

Zionist project is a joint project by Israeli regime and West, Yemeni leader said.

Some Arab regimes, Media are pawns serving interests of Israeli regime, he added.

Updating

MNA/