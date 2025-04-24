EU may reduce purchases of US Weapons, introduce high tariffs

The EU countries are considering the possibility of reducing purchases of American weapons and introducing tough economic restrictions against the United States as a response to the actions of the administration of US President Donald Trump, Politico reported, citing European officials.

The measures under consideration include finding alternative suppliers of military equipment and ammunition, introducing high retaliatory tariffs, abolishing intellectual property protection measures for American companies, and reducing dependence on American technology giants, the report said on Wednesday.

In addition, many countries were concerned about Washington's use of defense technologies as a lever of pressure on Ukraine, the report read. They also reportedly realized that it is not so easy to meet US demands to increase defense spending.

As a result, the countries came to the conclusion that it is necessary to reduce dependence on American systems and develop their own.

Polish government adviser on Ukraine Pawel Kowal told the newspaper that "confidence in the USA has been severely shaken," and that Poland will probably not place new major orders for American military equipment.

