Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 9

Etela'at:

China calls on US to respond to Iran requests in Vienna talks

Raeisi says government puts nation's interests as first priority

US bases in Iraq, Syria come under rocket attacks

Jam-E Jam:

Sand storm makes Tehran most air polluted city

13 Zionists killed, injured by Palestinians in Tel Aviv

Pakistani parliament, government dissolution annulled

30 killed, more than 100 injured in Ukrainian railway station bombardment

Heavy dust made Tehran most polluted city in world

Shargh:

First day of 'Nuclear Technology National Day' to be held in Iran

Kayhan:

Palestinians launch fourth martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv

Iran seeks focusing diplomatic solution in Ukraine: FM

