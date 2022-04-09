Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 9

Etela'at:
China calls on US to respond to Iran requests in Vienna talks
Raeisi says government puts nation's interests as first priority
US bases in Iraq, Syria come under rocket attacks
Jam-E Jam:
Sand storm makes Tehran most air polluted city
13 Zionists killed, injured by Palestinians in Tel Aviv
Pakistani parliament, government dissolution annulled
30 killed, more than 100 injured in Ukrainian railway station bombardment
Shargh:
First day of 'Nuclear Technology National Day' to be held in Iran
Kayhan:
Palestinians launch fourth martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv
Iran seeks focusing diplomatic solution in Ukraine: FM
