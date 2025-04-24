Kyiv hit by massive missile and drone strike, 9 killed

At least nine people have been killed and more than 60 injured in a "massive" missile and drone attack on Kyiv, according to Ukraine's state emergency service.

It is among the deadliest attacks on the capital in the three-year war, according to AFP.

"Russia has launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv," the state emergency service said on Telegram, updating the toll, early on Thursday, local time.

It added that among the 42 people hospitalised, six were children.

Five districts across the capital suffered damage, including fires in garages and administrative buildings that have since been extinguished.

The state emergency service said the attack also damaged residential buildings.

"The search for people under the rubble is underway," it said.

The attack came hours after president Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of preventing a peace deal and claiming he has been “harder” to deal with than Russia.

“I think Russia is ready... I think we have a deal with Russia,” Trump said to reporters. “We have to get a deal with Zelensky, I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky but so far it's been harder.”

Pressed on his comments, Mr Trump said he does not have any “favourites” in the conflict – despite the US being a vital Ukrainian ally – and that he just “[wants to] save the lives” and “see the war end”.

Mr Zelensky on Tuesday ruled out ceding territory to Russia as part of any US-proposed deal. "There is nothing to talk about. It is our land, the land of the Ukrainian people,” he said.

MNA/