Pakistan people consider Persian as their cultural identity

The relationship between the two countries is based on ancient civilizational ties and shared religious beliefs, which provide valuable capacities for the formation of joint cultural plans and programs, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi said in a meeting with Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi.

If Iranian people become more familiar with Pakistan's tourist, natural, and cultural attractions, their desire to travel to this country will undoubtedly increase, Salehi said.

Iran has diverse historical, cultural, natural, and health capacities, which can be introduced to foreign visitors, especially in Pakistan, through channels such as the media, producing joint documentaries, holding cultural and tourism exhibitions, and academic interactions.

"The people of Pakistan do not recognize Persian as a second language, but rather as part of their cultural identity. I appreciate the Pakistani government's efforts to support and strengthen Persian language chairs in universities," he added.

