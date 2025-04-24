Israel depriving Gazans of basic survival needs, U.N. warns

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has raised alarms over Israel’s obstruction of aid deliveries to Gaza, leaving the population without essential resources for survival.

On Thursday, the U.N. agency reported that Israel’s ongoing airstrikes targeting makeshift shelters housing displaced Palestinians have resulted in “mass casualties.”

In its latest report, OCHA said that Gaza is experiencing its most severe humanitarian crisis since Israel launched the war in October 2023.

OCHA further noted that aid efforts in Gaza have been severely disrupted by Israel’s intensified military offensive, a prolonged blockade halting humanitarian and commercial deliveries for over 50 days, deadly attacks on aid workers and their facilities, and extreme movement restrictions.

An OCHA official described the situation as the “deliberate dismantling of Palestinian life” in Gaza.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing 1,890 people and injuring 4,950 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement implemented in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister in charge of military affairs, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA/