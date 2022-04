Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 10

Asia:

Tehran skies covered by dust

Ebtekar:

Leader donates 1bn rials for release of needy prisoners

Vienna negotiations not to tolerate long pause

AEOI unveils 9 new achievements

Etela'at:

Iran no to take a step back in Vienna talks: Raeisi

Iran bans 15 US authorities

Jam-E Jam:

President attends unveiling ceremony of new AEOI achievements

Javan:

Iran experiencing exponential nuclear progress

Zionists fear Palestinian attacks

US looking for JCPOA substitute

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Saudi envoy to return to Beirut

9 news AEOI achievements unveiled

Shahrvand:

Iran's nuclear knowledge irreversible: President

Kayhan:

Tehran not to back down from nation's rights

Leader donates 10bn rials for release of needy prisoners

