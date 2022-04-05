  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2022, 5:15 PM

Borrell:

EU plans to agree on new sanctions package against Russia

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – The European Union is going to agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday over the situation around Ukraine, EU diplomacy head Josep Borrell said.

"We cannot make a unanimous decision because there is already a country, Hungary, which has said it will veto it," Borrell said in an interview with the Cope radio station.

He also noted that the Russian ruble has put up some powerful resistance to Western sanctions against Russia, imposed due to the situation over Ukraine.

"The ruble has demonstrated strong resistance," he said.

Borrell recalled that "Putin is now insisting that he be paid for gas in rubles to support the currency."

"We'll see what happens," he said.

"We want to help Ukraine, but we don't want to get involved in the war," Borrell said and added, "The EU is not a military alliance, but I think we should help them."

"We are doing everything we can, but without crossing red lines so that the conflict does not escalate," he concluded.

