Excluding Russia from UNSC impossible, US envoy to UN says

"The Security Council was created as a product of the creation of the UN after World War II. They are a member of the Security Council. That’s a fact. We can’t change that fact, but we certainly can isolate them in the Security Council. We can make their presence in that body very uncomfortable," she told MSNBC.

The US diplomat added that Washington and its allies were working to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Thomas-Greenfield's remarks came after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed the Security Council, calling for its expulsion of Russia.

ZZ/PR