Iranians can rightly feel cheated: Josep Borrell

"Well, whoever did it certainly didn’t do it to facilitate dialogue," said Josep Borrell answering to the question about the impact of the assassination of a high-level scientist on US-Iran talks.

"Certainly there are people who have an interest in this agreement not surviving, many people have an interest in this agreement not surviving. Europe has been very interested in its survival. I have had to keep it alive, hibernating a little, but it hasn't died," he added.

"And now we also have to see what the Iranians think because the Iranians can rightly feel cheated. And maybe they are the ones who won’t want to play with the same cards again. But we’ll have to wait," Borrell noted.

Previously, Borrell said that the recent assassination of Iranian physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is a criminal act and will not stop Tehran from "going nuclear".

ZZ/FNA13990914000190/ PR