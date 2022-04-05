  1. World
Spain joins other EU state to expel Russian diplomats

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – The Spanish government has decided to expel about 25 diplomats of the Russian embassy after several other European states took action to expell Russian diplomats while Moscow has vowed it will respond to the move.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez said at a press conference on Tuesday, the Spanish government has decided to expel about 25 diplomats of the Russian embassy.

"I want to announce to you that this morning we decided to expel from Spain the Russian diplomats and the Russian embassy staff who pose a threat to the security interests of our country," he said according to TASS.

"We are talking about 25 people, we are completing the list at the moment." The minister said they would be given a few days to leave the country. Albarez also linked the decision to the events around Ukraine.

The move by Madrid came after Denmark, Italy expeled Russian diplomats after a similar move by the Germany, Latvia and Litvania expelled the Russian ambassador over the alleged Bucha accusations.

Russia has denied the alleged atrocities in Bucha in Ukraine as fabricated and scenes staged for western media by the Ukrainian military while the Western countries are imposing new sanctions on Russia.

