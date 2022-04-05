Russia condemns US for meddling in Pakistan's affairs

A statement issued by the Russian foreign office harshly criticized the United States for being involved in an alleged conspiracy to overthrow the Pakistani premier, stating that the opposition was colluding with the western superpower.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, in her statement, accused the US of “shameless interference” in the internal affairs of Pakistan for its own “selfish purposes”, claiming that PM Imran’s visit to Moscow on February 23 was a precursor to the motion of no-confidence tabled against him in the National Assembly.

The statement cited the ruling PTI’s claim, that US Deputy Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu called upon the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and subsequently called upon Ambassador Asad Majid to “condemn the balanced reaction of the Pakistani leadership to the events in Ukraine,” as evidence of US involvement.

KI/PR