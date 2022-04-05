Russia accuses Ukraine of destroying foreign ships on purpose

Russian media has said that Ukraine has been destroying ships belonging to Turkey and other nations, stationed at Mariupol, media reported on Tuesday.

A Turkish ship named 'Azburg' under the Dominican Republic flag was set on fire in the Mariupol port, following which heavy smoke was detected, confirmed the Donetsk People's Republic.

The development comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently asserted that Turkey had expressed willingness to evacuate injured and slain Mariupol defenders from the Berdyansk region.

On April 2, it was learned that Turkey is set to deploy vessels to Ukraine in a bid to evacuate its civilians and the injured Armed Forces members from Mariupol. The city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for five weeks, holds significance as it is key to the control of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea.

KI/PR