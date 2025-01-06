Threatening Iran nuclear facilities violation of UN charter

Reacting to Jake Sullivan's hostile remarks against Iran's nuclear facilities, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that threatening countries is a blatant violation of international law from the perspective of international law.

He added that the threats against nuclear facilities constitute a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 533.

Under fair and normal conditions, the UN Security Council should address this issue, Baghaei said.

He further noted that a government, that some Americans themselves consider one of the most corrupt in US history attempts to impose its destructive methods on the next US administration.

Iranian diplomat underlined that The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian people have demonstrated that they will act decisively in defending their national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity.

