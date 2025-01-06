Yemen says it will not stop retaliatory anti-Israeli op.

Hizam al-Assad, member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau, made the remarks in a post on X on Monday.

“Whoever wants to get to sleep comfortably has to leave for either Cypress or their own country,” he said.

The official insisted that Yemen’s Armed Forces would sustain their pro-Palestinian strikes as long as the Israeli regime kept up its war of genocide against the Gaza Strip, and did not stop the attacks that it has been carrying out against Yemen to try to stop the Arab Peninsula nation’s operations.

“We will not leave Gaza alone,” he said.

The official had earlier underlined that the regime would keep being faced with surprise military strikes on the part of the Yemeni forces as long as it retained its aggressive approach towards his country.

“Our military operations will keep targeting the heart of the occupied territories,” he had stated.

“These surprises will last until the regime ceases its aggression and siege against Gaza,” Assad had noted, referring to a simultaneous smothering blockade that Tel Aviv has been deploying against the coastal sliver.

The Yemeni troops began launching their operations against Israeli targets in October 2023 in support of the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, which have respectively come under a war of genocide and escalated deadly assaults by the Israeli regime.

The successful strikes were both preceded and followed by intensified deadly aggression by the regime and the United States, its biggest ally, against the Yemeni territory.

The forces have been responding by ramping up their strikes against strategic and sensitive Israeli and American targets, including the US warships and aircraft carriers that are deployed off Yemen’s coastline.

SD/PressTV