Jan 6, 2025, 1:03 PM

IRGC sets up field hospital in Western border amid war game

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – As a large-scale military exercise is underway in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, the IRGC Force has built a makeshift hospital in a western border region to provide medical services to the local people.

The makeshift specialty hospital with 128 beds has been set up in the Azgeleh region in the western province of Kermanshah. It also serves as a logistical medical center for the military forces attending the “Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19 ” exercise.

The mobile medical facility is staffed by 90 physicians and medics.

During a visit to the hospital, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the construction of medical centers is not confined to the time of war games, noting that the IRGC has dedicated itself to people in underprivileged areas.

The IRGC Ground Force has stationed various units, including its ‘Mirza Kuchak Khan’ special forces brigade, in the drill zone.

A whole host of specialized military units have taken part in the exercise.

During the first phase of the war game, the special forces carried out rapid reaction operations.

