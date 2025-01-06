Iran advisory presence in Syria, their return based on logic

Adressing a cremony on Sunday, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi said, "General Soleimani dedicated his entire life to the freedom of humanity and defending justice and human rights."

Regarding the latest developments in Syria by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists, General Naghdi said, "We stayed in this country until the day when the army and the Syrian government asked us to stay, but when they offered the country themselves, we had no reason to stay and fight."

The presence of military advisors in Syria to defend holy shrines and their return from Syria was exactly based on principles and logic, and according to the Leader of the Revolution's remarks, no blood was wasted and the values of the presence of the defenders of the shrine in Syria and Iraq is obvious to everyone," high-ranking IRGC commander clarifed.

