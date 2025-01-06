Clashes intensify between HTS elements, forces in Latakia

The terrorists of the Jolani regime were caught in an ambush by local forces in Latakia province during which a number of these terrorists were killed, including one of the terrorists’ military leaders.

The head of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist regime, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani has been suppressing the people of Syria since he took power in Damascus.

According to images published on social media, the forces affiliated with Jolani's terrorist regime are continuously suppressing the people, carrying out desert executions, and creating terror in various regions of Syria.

