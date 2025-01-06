  1. World
Jan 6, 2025, 8:07 AM

Israel violates ceasefire deal with Lebanon 9 times

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Local sources in Lebanon reported that the Israeli regime has frequently violated the ceasefire deal by launching attacks on the Arab country.

The large-scale attack of the Zionist regime on Lebanon finally ended after a cease-fire agreement in late November. However, Tel Aviv, supported by the backing of the United States and the silence of other Western countries, including France as one of the observers of the ceasefire, is continuously violating this agreement.

Lebanese sources announced that the Zionist regime violated the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon nine more times today.

Thus, since the establishment of a ceasefire between the parties to the conflict on November 27, 2024, the Zionist regime has violated the ceasefire and invaded Lebanese territory a total of 392 times.

