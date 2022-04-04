Agreement 'close' in Vienna talks, ball now in 'US court'

Stating that the agreement is close in the Vienna talks, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran has passed its proposals on the remaining issues to the US through a senior EU negotiator and the ball is now in the US court.

"We are close to an agreement in the negotiations [Vienna talks] and we have conveyed our proposals on the remaining issues to the American side through the EU High Representative, and now the ball is in the US court," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday.

Iran strongly condemns Herat terrorist attack

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack on Afghanistan's Herat which killed and injured a large number of Afghan citizens.

Offering his condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist act, Khatibzadeh wished a speedy recovery for the injured and once again warned against the divisive conspiracies of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah.

Tehran backs Iraq's unity, independence, intl. position

In a phone call with the Iraqi counterpart, the Iranian President said that Iran supports the unity, independence, security and the promotion of the regional and international position of Iraq.

Speaking on Sunday in response to a phone call from Iraqi President Barham Salih, Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and wished divine blessings to the Iraqi people and all Muslims around the world, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the unity, independence, security and the promotion of the regional and international position of Iraq.

Ghalibaf felicitates Muslim counterparts on Ramadan arrival

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf congratulated his counterparts in Islamic countries on the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing parliament speakers of the Muslim countries in a message, Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

Iran ranks first among world's top 10 steel producers

Iran's steel production achieved the highest growth rate among the top 10 steel producers in the world in January and February 2022.

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) announced that the total production of Iranian crude steel reached 5.3 million tons in January and February 2022.

