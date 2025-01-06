BRICS Youth Council’s delegation to travel to Iran

Diana Kovala, a member of the BRICS Youth Council made the revelation in an interview with TASS news agency on Sunday.

“The idea of organizing this educational trip came up in 2024, when Russia held the presidency of BRICS”, said Kovela, who is the project manager, adding that “we have visited India as a mission and in 2025; we plan to visit several other countries such as Iran, UAE and Egypt”.

"Following the BRICS statement in Kazan, we need to travel to member countries for educational purposes," she explained further.

The director announced the success of the group's educational trip to India and added: "Informing the youth of member countries about the principles and values of BRICS is one of the goals of the trip."

The BRICS Youth Council was established in 2023 on the initiative of the delegates of the IX BRICS Youth Summit held in South Africa.

Russia is currently holding the rotating one year presidency of the BRICS grouping that also includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates.

The 16th BRICS Summit was held in November 2024, with the participation of leaders of member countries, including Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Russia.

Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates joined the bloc in early 2024.

MNA/