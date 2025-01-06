  1. World
Jan 6, 2025, 11:27 AM

Route of US military convoy in Syria's Hasakah bombed

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported a bombing on the route of a US military convoy in Hasakah province.

Syrian sources confirmed that a bomb was planted for the first time on the route of a convoy of US soldiers in the province of Hasakah, located in northeastern Syria.

The convoy consisting of seven vehicles and military equipment encountered a bombed route on the outskirts of Hasakah near one of the US military bases.

This action is an important message about forming a new resistance in the region.

The US commanders expressed concern regarding the repetition of this operation. 

Syrian sources announced on Sunday that alarm sirens sounded simultaneously at three US bases in the country.

