Blinken to meet Europeans on Syria pathway

Blinken will “meet with European counterparts to advocate for a peaceful, inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition,” a State Department statement said as he visited Seoul on Monday, Arab News reported.

The State Department did not immediately specify the participants.

On December 8, terrorist groups, led by the HTS, took control of Damascus and declared an end to President Bashar al-Assad’s rule in a surprise offensive that was launched from their stronghold in northwestern Syria, reaching the capital in less than two weeks.

The HTS has repeatedly claimed it would respect the rights of all sects and religions in Syria.

The situation, however, remains very fragile, with a potential risk of further clashes as sectarian sentiments continue to boil over, amid the ongoing political instability and pressure on minority groups.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011.

The former Damascus government blamed Western states and their regional allies for aiding terrorist groups to wreak havoc in the Arab country.

SD/