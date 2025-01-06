Iran to stage anti-terror op. in land, air, sea for 2 months

“These [operations] will be held based on a scheduled timeline, starting today and continuing for the next two months,” Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, deputy coordinator of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Sunday.

He added that elite forces will be engaged in these operations, and the forces’ command network will be tested, according to PressTV.

The commander emphasized that state-of-the-art technologies, equipment, and methods will be used in all the operations, which are aimed at maintaining and enhancing the preparedness of the Armed Forces.

He noted that units from the Army’s Ground Force in the country’s east and west, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the the west, southwest, and south, as well as tens of thousands of Basij (volunteer forces) in provincial guard units, will participate in the operations across different provinces.

The IRGC Ground Force on Saturday launched the large-scale and specialized anti-terror campaign, codenamed Payambar-e-A’azam (Great Prophet) 19, in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, as part of attempts to raise its combat preparedness and get further ready to confront potential security threats against the country.

Various specialized divisions and units of the IRGC Ground Force, particularly from the Mirza Kuchak Khan Brigades are participating in the military exercises.

Iranian military forces hold routine exercises in various parts of the country according to a detailed scheduletheir weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.

The country’s officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

