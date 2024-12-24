Fate of Israeli prisoners linked to Israel’s advance in Gaza

Abu Obeida in his statement posted on Telegram, hailed the bravery and military effectiveness of Resistance combatants in the northern Gaza Strip, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV Network reported on Monday.

"The enemy conceals its true losses and the dire state of its soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip to preserve the image of its army," he stressed

"The genocide and ethnic cleansing targeting innocent civilians in the northern Gaza Strip aim to cover up the Zionist army’s scandals and disgrace," the Qassam Brigades spokesman noted, praising the Resistance combatants.

Abu Obeida also underscored, "The fate of some enemy captives is tied to the occupation army’s ability to advance hundreds of meters in certain areas under assault."

In recent weeks, families of Israeli prisoners in Gaza have intensified their calls for an agreement on a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.

AMK/PR