Yemen launches fresh missile attack on Tel Aviv

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Sirens went off in Tel Aviv early on Tuesday after Yemen carried out a missile attack on occupied Palestinian territories.

The Israeli army announced that the sirens sounded in several areas in occupied Palestine including Tel Aviv after a missile was fired from Yemen.

Reports suggest that 20 settlers were injured as they were fleeing to the shelter.

Israeli media also reported that the Ben Gurion airport was closed.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 

    Latest News