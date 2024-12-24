Yemeni analyst details recent downing of US F-18 aircraft

Abdulsalam Safyan, the Yemeni strategic affairs expert, emphasized that the recent operation by the country's armed forces to shoot down the fifth-generation F-18 fighter jet was unique.

He added that the operation was considered a preemptive operation at the same time as the start of the US and UK aggression against Yemen, and during it which targeted USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

He stated that Yemen forced the enemy fighter jets to change course and flee from the country's airspace towards international waters in the Red Sea.

"Our battle with the Zionist enemy continues; an enemy that is happy with its illusions regarding Lebanon and Syria," he added.

Yemeni armed forces announced the shooting down of a US F-18 fighter jet on Sunday.

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, said in a statement that during an attack by drones and missiles on the USS Harry S. Truman, the F-18 was shot down.

