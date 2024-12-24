Yemen needs no Iranian military assistance: Iran FM

Speaking on Tuesday on the sidelines of 14th nationwide conference of political officials of the Armed Forces, he stated that Yemenis showed up in the battlefield beyond expectations and carried out unprecedented moves in support of the Resistance Movement including Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and the Palestinian cause.

Iran’s top diplomat went on to add that Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and will throw its weight behind the Resistance Movement.

Although Yemenis have shown that they do not need any help and are standing on their own feet, they are resisting against the enemy in spite of tough economic and military conditions, he emphasized.

The Yemeni people have played an unprecedented role in defending the Palestinian people since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, he said, adding, "Even when they (Yemenis) are under the most severe bombardment by the American-Zionist coalition, Yemenis target the heart of the occupied territories with advanced missiles they have produced.”

These missiles have disrupted the calculations of the American-Zionist coalition, Araghchi underlined.

Continuing its attacks on the occupied territories, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched two drone attacks on Israeli positions in Jaffa and Ashkelon on Monday.

