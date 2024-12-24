Iran, Russia stress boosting bilateral media coop.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, exchanging views on expanding cooperation and interactions between Iran and Russia.

Emphasizing the growing relations between Iran and Russia, especially in the media sector, the Iranian ambassador stated this year was a milestone in the relations between the two countries.

Cooperation and activities increased across all fields, one successful example being BRICS, which Russia managed impressively, he said.

Jalali also noted that the growing ties between Iran and Russia face adversaries, stressing the importance of expanding media cooperation and developing a strategy and roadmap to counter media attacks and negative propaganda.

Zakharova, for her part, affirmed the expansion of Iran-Russia cooperation and described relations with Iran as significant for Russia.

She also welcomed the proposal to strengthen media cooperation between the two countries and enhance interactions among officials and media professionals from both sides.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that the two countries should hold a series of consultative meetings to coordinate media communication, adding that it would support the free flow of media between the two nations, ensure accurate reporting, and counter the false narratives propagated by Western media aimed at damaging their relations.

The two sides also discussed ways to develop media cooperation, coordinate the coverage of joint events, including the signing of the comprehensive cooperation document between the two countries, and design a framework for joint media conceptualization on bilateral and sensitive issues.

They also explored facilitating journalist visa issuance, as well as ensuring professional and accurate reporting on bilateral and regional matters.

SD/6325948