Iraq’s PMU masses resistance forces on border with Syria

The media bureau of Hashd al-Sha’abi announced in a statement that the forces were sent to reinforce the frontier as part of the Nineveh Sector Operations, and amid bad weather conditions and a severe cold snap in the region.

It emphasized that such measures fall within efforts to secure the Iraqi-Syrian border, and could be described as precautionary steps aimed at thwarting any hostile attempt to undermine Iraq's national security and stability.

Hashd al-Sh’abai (PMU) fighters played a major role in the liberation of Daesh-held areas in the country.

Back in November 2016, the Iraqi parliament approved a law giving full legal status to the PMU fighters. It recognized the PMU as part of the national armed forces, placed the forces under the command of the prime minister, and granted them the right to receive salaries and pensions like the regular army and police forces.

Militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, launched a surprise two-pronged attack on Syria’s northwestern city of Aleppo and the countryside around Idlib on November 27. They marched southward to seize control of several major cities, including Hama, Homs, Dara’a, and Suwayda, before entering and capturing the capital Damascus early on December 8.

MNA/