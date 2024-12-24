Iran attaches great importance to ties with Iraqi Kurdistan

During the meeting, Nechirvan Barzani promised full support from relevant Kurdistan Regional authorities to facilitate the consul general's mission, local Iraqi Kurdestan media reported.

For his part, Asadi expressed his pleasure at taking up his diplomatic position in the Kurdistan Region and stressed that "the Islamic Republic of Iran views its long-standing relations with the Kurdistan Region with great importance."

He also conveyed his country's desire to improve bilateral relations across all sectors.

The meeting also entails talks about the latest regional developments and their potential repercussions.

The diplomatic meeting highlights the enduring importance of the Kurdistan Region in wider regional politics.

SD/