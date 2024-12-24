  1. Politics
Iran consul general:

Iran attaches great importance to ties with Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – The head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received Faramarz Asadi, the new Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil.

During the meeting, Nechirvan Barzani promised full support from relevant Kurdistan Regional authorities to facilitate the consul general's mission, local Iraqi Kurdestan media reported.

For his part, Asadi expressed his pleasure at taking up his diplomatic position in the Kurdistan Region and stressed that "the Islamic Republic of Iran views its long-standing relations with the Kurdistan Region with great importance."

He also conveyed his country's desire to improve bilateral relations across all sectors.

The meeting also entails talks about the latest regional developments and their potential repercussions.

The diplomatic meeting highlights the enduring importance of the Kurdistan Region in wider regional politics.

