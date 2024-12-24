Araghchi stresses continuation of neighborhood policy

Speaking in a gathering of Iranian diplomats and President Pezeshkian's administration's officials at the Foreign Ministry's compound on Tuesday, Araghchi emphasized the need to strengthen coordination and synergy between the various sectors involved in the field of information and media fields to help advance foreign policy goals and ensure national security and interests.

The foreign minister also explained the initiatives and activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the first hundred days since the 14th government under Pezeshkian assumed power earlier this year in August, saying that his ministry has pursued an active, inclusive, and effective diplomacy.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not only continue the neighborliness policy (prioritizing ties with neighbors) adopted by the previous Ebrahim Raeisi's administration but also it will try to promote friendly relations with all countries in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat also highlighted that his ministry has seized any opportunity to strengthen Iran’s position in international diplomacy.

