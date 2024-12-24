Iranian weightlifters win six medals at Asian c'ships

Salehipour and Abbaspour both bagged the medals in the 89 kg category on Monday.

Salehipour won a silver medal in the snatch category by lifting 161 kg and earned a bronze medal in the clean and jerk category with a lift of 195 kg.

He concluded the tournament with a total lift of 356 kg, securing the silver medal overall.

Meanwhile, Abbaspour earned a bronze medal in the snatch category by lifting 159 kg and claimed the silver medal in the clean and jerk category with a lift of 196 kg.

He finished the sporting event with a total lift of 355 kg, which awarded him the bronze medal overall.

The 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships are taking place in Doha, Qatar, from December 19 to 25.

