Tension soared after S Korean govt. refused to approve bill

This is while the opposition party has pledged to impeach the interim president if this bill is not passed.

According to Yonhap, the two mentioned bills were not discussed during the cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister and Acting President of South Korea.

Yonhap quoted Han Deok-soo as saying: I believe that first of all, the ruling and opposition parties should start discussing and negotiating a joint action to So that the majority of the society understands that the investigations and appointments of the special council were done without the slightest bias and based on the constitution.

Han is also responsible for appointing judges of the Constitutional Court; A nine-member court, which of course currently lacks three members to start the impeachment process of the president. According to Yonhap, at least 6 votes are needed to approve the impeachment motion.

On December 14, the South Korean parliament voted to impeach Yoon Suk-yeol. The Constitutional Court of South Korea will make a final decision on this matter by June 11, 2025. Yun is currently suspended, and the country’s prime minister will take over his duties temporarily until the final vote is announced.

