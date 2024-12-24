  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Dec 24, 2024, 3:41 PM

9 countries confirm their readiness to become BRICS partners

9 countries confirm their readiness to become BRICS partners

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – On 1 January 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan will become BRICS partner countries, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

According to him, they have reiterated their willingness to receive such a status. He also noted that Moscow is waiting for a response from another four countries. 

The partner countries will also be able to make their own proposals, but will not take part in agreeing documents and voting.

The BRICS states supported the modalities of this category and welcomed the interest of other countries in the group in the Kazan Declaration of the XVI BRICS Summit. The summit agreed on a list of states that were subsequently invited to become partners of the association.

Source: TV BRICS

News ID 225983
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News