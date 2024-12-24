Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan enjoy strong relations

In a meeting with Safeen Dizayee, the Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Asadi officially presented his copy of credential, Shafaqna reported. The Iranian diplomat emphasized the shared cultural, ethnic, linguistic, historical, political, and economic foundations that underpin relations between the two neighbors.

“The future of relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region is exceptionally bright,” Asadi remarked.

Asadi, who previously served at Iran’s Consulate General in Al-Sulaymaniyah, expressed hope for further progress and collaboration in the coming years.

For his part, Dizayee congratulated Asadi on his appointment, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and enhancing ties with Iran.

