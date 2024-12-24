  1. Economy
Dec 24, 2024, 12:22 PM

Indians operating phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Managing director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ali Akbar Safaei says India is operating the first phase of the strategic port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

The Iran-India contract on phase 1 of Chabahar is worth $120 million, of which $85 million is being transferred, said Safaei late on Monday in a ceremony held to mark National Transportation Day.

He also said that contracts for construction equipment in the port are also being exchanged.

Safaei further said that senior Russian government officials had come to Tehran to discuss the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

He said the government seeks to increase the involvement of the private sector in Iran’s port projects.

The official added that some 30 agreements and contracts had been signed with domestic and foreign private entities for projects at seven ports across the country.

