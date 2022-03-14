Iran urged to set up pharmaceutical firms in Oman

In his meeting with the Director-General of Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare for International Affairs Hamed Forouzan in Tehran on Monday, Ibrahim bin Ahmad Al-Moeini Omani envoy to Iran reiterated that his country is ready to establish Iranian pharmaceutical firms in Oman.

During the meeting, the envoy said, “I believe that bilateral relations between Iran and Oman should be increased in all fields since the two countries enjoy high capacities and potentials.”

The Director-General of Ministry of Labor, for his part, pointed to the historical, cultural and friendly relations between the two countries and stated that brilliant experiences of the Ministry of Labor and its affiliated organizations in relevant field will be transferred to corresponding Omani firms.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Forouzan pointed to the special emphasis of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on increasing trade and economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Oman.

MA/IRN84684139