Iran, Oman stress developing transportation infrastructure

Iran’s Deputy Industry Minister and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Peyman-Pak met with Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed al Maawali in the Omani capital of Muscat on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for developing cooperation in the field of maritime transportation and also regional and trans-regional transit.

Iran and Oman also agreed to hold a joint Working Group on maritime transportation.

As the visit of Iranian President to Oman approaches, the Deputy Minister of Industry arrived in Omani capital of Muscat on Monday at the head of a high-ranking trade delegation consisting of 30 private companies, representatives of Ports and Maritime Organization and the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) and were welcomed by Omani officials.

