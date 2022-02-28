Iran to set up 4 new knowledge-based export centers overseas

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday, Marzieh Shaverdi said that the Fund will set up four new knowledge-based companies’s exports bases in the countries including Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

She went on to say that the Fund set up permanent exhibitions or bases in foreign countries in the current Iranian calendar year in 1400 (started March 21, 2021) to help knowledge-based companies enter international markets.

In this regard, Iran’s Innovation and Prosperity Fund has launched exports bases in the Iraqi city of Karbala and Armenia with the participation of 20 and six knowledge-based firms respectively, Shaverdi added.

Between 300 and 400 knowledge-based companies have enjoyed the capability of exporting their products, she said.

These competent knowledge-based companies are busy active in the fields of exporting medical, agricultural and advanced equipment and machinery as well as bio- and nanotechnology equipment, she added.

MA/IRN84663860