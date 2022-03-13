US base, Mossad training center in Erbil targeted by missiles

At first, Iraqi media, citing Kurdish officials, reported that several missiles had landed in Erbil early Sunday, but there were no confirmed casualties so far from the incident.

Later reports, quoting the Kurdistan region's intelligence sources, said as many as 12 ballistic missiles were used in the Erbil attack.

"Twelve ballistic missiles were launched from outside Iraq to target Erbil, the state news agency quoted the Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism in the Kurdistan region as saying.

There are also reports suggesting that Washington’s new consulate building and two advanced training centers run by the Zionist regime's spy agency, Mossad, in Erbil have been targeted in the missile attack.

Security forces are on high alert, and the roads to Erbil airport have been closed.

Some reports indicate that the alarm sirens have also been activated in the US embassy inside the highly secured Green Zone of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

American officials have claimed that the attacks have ensued with no casualties. A US State Department spokesperson called it an "outrageous attack" but said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to US government facilities in Erbil.

The new missile attack is the latest in a series of such strikes targeting the US interests in Iraq.

Iraqi media say following the attack, American military aircraft have been carrying out overflights over Erbil and civilian air transport has been suspended.

A fire has been also reported at the airbase housing the American troops in Erbil while sirens have gone off at the US consulate there.

A spokesperson for the regional authorities said there were no flight interruptions at Erbil airport.

US forces stationed at Erbil's international airport complex have come under frequent attacks carried out by missiles and drones, but no such attacks had occurred for several months.

