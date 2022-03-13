Top Iranian security official reacts to IRGC missile attack

"Field and Diplomacy - as two components of Iran's power - are used proportionally and judiciously to protect our security & national interests," Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote in a post on his Twitter account in reaction to the Sunday morning's IRGC missile attack against Mossad base in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan region.

"40 yrs of experience has taught our people that relying on Western or Eastern powers will neither guarantee our rights nor our security," the top Iranian security official added.

MNA