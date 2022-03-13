  1. Politics
Mar 13, 2022, 8:46 PM

Top Iranian security official reacts to IRGC missile attack

Top Iranian security official reacts to IRGC missile attack

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani has reacted to this morning's IRGC missile attack against Mossad base in the Iraqi city of Erbil, saying that Iran uses both diplomacy and its hard power to defend its interest

"Field and Diplomacy - as two components of Iran's power - are used proportionally and judiciously to protect our security & national interests," Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote in a post on his Twitter account in reaction to the Sunday morning's IRGC missile attack against Mossad base in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan region.

"40 yrs of experience has taught our people that relying on Western or Eastern powers will neither guarantee our rights nor our security," the top Iranian security official added.

MNA

News Code 184827
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184827/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News