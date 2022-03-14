Erbil strikes against Israel spy base, not Iraqi government

Iraj Masjedi stated that Iran respects the sovereignty of Iraq and the Iraqi government is highly respected by the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that Iran attacked Mossad bases to protect its own country's security.

Masjedi emphasized that the operation had nothing to do with the US embassy in Iraq or the US consulate in Erbil and only the Zionist regime's spy agency, Mossad bases were targeted.

Noting that the Israeli regime has established a base in the Iraqi Kurdistan region and was operating against Iran's security from there, the Iranian ambassador stated that because Iran cannot give up on the country's security, that's why the Zionists bases were attacked.

Iran had previously warned the Iraqi Kurdistan region many times but the warnings were ignored, Masjedi said, adding that since the Zionists were operating against Iran's security, Iran conducted the Erbil operation against them.

Neither Iran nor Iraq can accept that the Iraqi Kurdistan region turns to an Israeli base because the Zionists are operating against the interests of both countries, he added.

In a statement after targeting of the Mossad training centers in Erbil with precision-guided missiles, the IRGC said on Sunday that in case of the repetition of any acts of mischief, the Zionists will face harsh, decisive and destructive responses.

