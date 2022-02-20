Shakerdoust wins award at Rabat Intl. Author Film Festival

Shakerdoust won the award at the 26th edition of the Rabat International Author Film Festival held from February 11 to 19, 2022 in Morroco.

The jury members of the festival also praised the Iranian drama film "Titi" directed by Ida Panahandeh, for presenting a new theme and a different image of Iran.

The festival is dedicated to the Author cinema, a true cinema of art and thought in all its forms, to brave films, demanding, intelligent, even radicals who destroy the clichés; films that have an urgency and personal writing dedicated to humanity in all its forms.

RHM/5429128