"Iran won't let any external factor affect its interests"

The Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with a group of lawmakers at the Iranian parliament.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister described the latest developments in the field of foreign policy, especially the Vienna talks developments, as well as the developments in Ukraine.

The foreign minister exchanged views with the lawmakers on those two issues of Vienna negotiations and Ukraine.

The foreign minister said that Iran welcomes finalizing a good and strong agreement in Vienna and stressed Tehran's determination to adhere to its red lines, and in particular the effective economic guarantees and maximizing the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs explained the developments related to the Vienna talks to the lawmakers and said "While standing firm on our red lines, we will not allow any external factors to affect the national interests of the country in the Vienna negotiations aimed at the removal of sanctions."

KI