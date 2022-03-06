US has yet to respond to Iran's demands in talks: Advisor

"The nuclear negotiations aren't over. On the one hand, Iran is waiting for clarification from Moscow about their demands from the US. On the other hand, the US has not responded to a number of Iranian demands that are key for the revival & full implementation of the nuclear deal," Political analyst Mohammad Marandi who is also an advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna wrote in a tweet after posting his interview with Al-Jazeera.

Elsewhere in an interview with Marandi IRIB 3 said that the Raiders administration has adopted a tougher stance in the negotiations as compared to the previous Rouhani administration.

He also said that the Israeli regime is not playing any role in the negotiations in Vienna.

Iran has done everything necessary in the negotiations and now Washington has to make the final decision, he added.

Marandi went on to say that "So far, no date has been set for the signing of the agreement," adding that Iran wants agreement on all issues.

For the two or three remaining issues necessary for Iran to fully implement the nuclear deal, the Americans must offer acceptable solutions to Iran, the advisor also underscored.

KI/