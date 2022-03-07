Russia, IAEA discuss nuclear safety in Ukraine, Iran issues

"We discussed the issue of nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, as well as his successful visit to Iran on Saturday," Ulyanov said.

Today's meeting came as the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said in Tehran on Saturday in a joint press conference with the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi that Iran and the agency have agreed on a roadmap to resolve all outstanding issues.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Russian envoy to the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov described the IAEA's director-general's visit to Tehran on Saturday as "very successful."

Referring to the recent visit of the IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi to Tehran and describing it as successful, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly conference on Monday said that during the visit Iran and IAEA made a multi-stage agreement on comprehensive technical cooperation.

Citing that Iran has agreed to reply to the several questions raised by the IAEA about some sites in Iran within about two months, Khatibzaeh added that there is a direct link between the questions and the agreement in Vienna. The agreement with IAEA should be reached simultaneously with the agreement in Vienna and should also be considered as a part of a possible general Vienna agreement.

MP