Mar 7, 2022, 9:40 AM

Shamkhani:

Initiatives on agenda to accelerate reaching result in Vienna

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Stating that initiatives are on agenda to accelerate reaching a result in Vienna, Iranian top security official said that securing the interests of the Iranians is the only factor influencing Iran's interaction with the P4+1.

"The positive and negative actions of the countries participating in the Vienna talks are aimed at securing interests and this is understandable," said Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in his Twitter account.

"Securing the interests of the Iranian nation is the only factor influencing Iran's interaction with the P4+1 group," Ali Shamkhani said.

Evaluation of new effective components in the talks and the adoption of negotiation initiatives are on the agenda to accelerate achieving a result, Shamkhani noted.

Marzieh Rahmani
