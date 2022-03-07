Initiatives on agenda to accelerate reaching result in Vienna

"The positive and negative actions of the countries participating in the Vienna talks are aimed at securing interests and this is understandable," said Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in his Twitter account.

"Securing the interests of the Iranian nation is the only factor influencing Iran's interaction with the P4+1 group," Ali Shamkhani said.

Evaluation of new effective components in the talks and the adoption of negotiation initiatives are on the agenda to accelerate achieving a result, Shamkhani noted.

