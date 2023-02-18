FM Amir-Abdollahian felicitates Eid al-Mab’ath

"Calling for friendship and peace is the main element of the moral virtues of the mission of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," the foreign minister of Iran said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday to mark Eid al-Mab’ath, which coincides with Rajab 27, 1444 AH, is the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Maba'ath Eid.

"The world, tired of yesterday's great world wars and today's regional and international challenges, needs the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and divine prophets for peace and security more than ever," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added.

Eid al-Mab’ath is a public holiday in many countries including Iran.